Google fixes critical security bug in Pixel phones
Google just rolled out an important update for Pixel phones, patching a serious security bug that could let hackers mess with your device—no action needed on your part.
The fix (build BP2A.250805.005) also brings some extra stability, so it's worth heading to your settings and making sure you're up to date.
Update improves navigation and dark theme scheduling
This August 2025 update also sorts out annoying navigation glitches (both three-button and gesture controls) and makes dark theme scheduling work better.
It's available for a bunch of devices, from Pixel 6 up through the latest Pixel 9 series, plus Tablet and Fold models.