Google Gemini 2.5 Deep Think is AI that brainstorms

Gemini 2.5 Deep Think uses reinforcement learning and can run code, search Google, and more—all in one go.

Its coding skills are seriously upgraded too: it scored 87.6% on the LiveCodeBench test (up from 80.4% in May) and even snagged a Bronze on the International Math Olympiad benchmark.

It's especially good for complex coding projects and tricky scientific or math tasks.