Google Gemini 2.5 Deep Think is AI that brainstorms
Google just dropped Gemini 2.5 Deep Think, its latest AI upgrade, for AI Ultra subscribers at $249.99/month.
Announced at Google I/O 2025, this model builds on Gemini 2.5 Pro and can juggle multiple ideas at once to tackle tough problems—think of it as an AI that brainstorms like a pro.
It can run code, search Google, and more—all in 1 go
Gemini 2.5 Deep Think uses reinforcement learning and can run code, search Google, and more—all in one go.
Its coding skills are seriously upgraded too: it scored 87.6% on the LiveCodeBench test (up from 80.4% in May) and even snagged a Bronze on the International Math Olympiad benchmark.
It's especially good for complex coding projects and tricky scientific or math tasks.
Future versions will let developers try both tool-enabled and tool-disabled modes
This model uses "parallel thinking," meaning it explores lots of ideas before picking the best answer—kind of like how you'd brainstorm with friends before making a big decision.
Google says future versions will let developers try both tool-enabled and tool-disabled modes, so there's plenty more to come for anyone interested in building with advanced AI tools!