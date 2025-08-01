Next Article
Microsoft faces Brazil probe over Edge browser
Brazil's antitrust agency is looking into Microsoft after Opera Software said it's not fair that Edge comes pre-installed as the default browser on Windows devices.
The probe gives Microsoft until August 15 to respond and also checks if Microsoft's Windows licenses, Microsoft 365, or its Jumpstart AI program make things harder for competitors.
Opera's market share in Brazil
Opera only has about 7% of Brazil's desktop browser market—Edge is at 11%, but Chrome totally dominates with 75%.
This isn't Opera's first clash with Microsoft; back in 2007, similar complaints led to a massive fine for Microsoft in Europe.
The outcome here could potentially influence how browsers compete in Brazil and maybe even beyond.