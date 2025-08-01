Google AI is mapping Earth in real-time—down to every square meter
Google DeepMind just dropped AlphaEarth Foundations, a powerful AI that creates a digital twin of Earth by blending satellite images, radar, lidar, and climate data.
It breaks the planet down into tiny 10x10 meter squares for super-detailed tracking—cutting mapping errors by nearly a quarter and using way less storage than older systems.
It tracks changes on Earth almost in real-time
AlphaEarth lets scientists (and anyone curious) monitor changes on Earth almost in real time—even when clouds get in the way.
Over 50 organizations like MapBiomas and the UN FAO are already using it to spot things like Amazon deforestation as it happens.
AlphaEarth also helps predict disasters like floods and wildfires
Beyond cool maps, AlphaEarth helps predict disasters like floods and wildfires earlier than before—giving communities more time to prepare.
Its public dataset (2017-2025) is free on Google Earth Engine, so researchers and students can dive in to study ecosystems or support sustainability projects with real-world data.
