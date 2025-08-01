Next Article
NASA video shows how astronauts keep ISS in orbit
NASA astronaut Nicole "Vapor" Ayers just shared a behind-the-scenes look at how the International Space Station (ISS) keeps itself in orbit.
In her video, she explains that the ISS has to fire thrusters on docked spacecraft every few weeks to fight off atmospheric drag—otherwise, the station would slowly drop toward Earth.
Reboosts are when astronauts become 'human accelerometers'
Vapor describes these reboosts as moments when astronauts become "human accelerometers," actually feeling and seeing the station speed up as thrusters kick in.
The video shows real movement and vibrations inside, turning a routine task into a memorable space experience.