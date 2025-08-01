Google Gemini now has a brainy new reasoning mode

How is Deep Think different from regular Gemini?

Deep Think uses parallel thinking, so it can juggle multiple ideas at once and dig deeper before answering.

It also learns as it goes, getting better with each try—especially handy for math, science, coding, or tricky multimodal tests like Humanity's Last Exam.

Safety-wise, it's stricter than regular Gemini Pro and keeps things objective (though sometimes it might say no even to harmless requests).

The top-tier gold-medal model is still invite-only for academics, but Google says API access is coming soon for trusted testers.