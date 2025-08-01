'My phone is spying on me' post sparks internet frenzy
A picture captioned "Someone has access to my phone's screen" just went viral on Reddit, sparking fresh worries about how easy it is for hackers or spyware to peek at your device.
The post quickly got people online sharing their own security fears and tips.
How can your screen get leaked?
Turns out, your screen can get exposed through sneaky apps pretending to be legit, phishing links, sketchy public Wi-Fi, or even outdated software.
Hackers might also use Bluetooth tricks or quick physical access.
Experts say the best move is being picky with app permissions—especially for screen readers and SMS.
What can you do to fix the issue?
People are now double-checking their phones for suspicious apps (especially fake "phone cleaners"), deleting anything shady, and updating their security settings.
Doing a factory reset if things seem off is a smart step too.
Bottom line: staying alert is key if you want to keep your info safe this year.