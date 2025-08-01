'My phone is spying on me' post sparks internet frenzy

Turns out, your screen can get exposed through sneaky apps pretending to be legit, phishing links, sketchy public Wi-Fi, or even outdated software. Hackers might also use Bluetooth tricks or quick physical access. Experts say the best move is being picky with app permissions—especially for screen readers and SMS.

What can you do to fix the issue?

People are now double-checking their phones for suspicious apps (especially fake "phone cleaners"), deleting anything shady, and updating their security settings.

Doing a factory reset if things seem off is a smart step too.

Bottom line: staying alert is key if you want to keep your info safe this year.