Royal Society sticks with Musk fellowship amid criticism Technology Aug 01, 2025

The Royal Society, one of the UK's top science institutions, is sticking with its decision to name Elon Musk a fellow—even after some called for a review over alleged code violations.

Professor Michele Dougherty, the new astronomer royal (and first woman in the role), backed this move and pointed out how private companies like SpaceX are key to pushing space exploration forward.