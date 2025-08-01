Royal Society sticks with Musk fellowship amid criticism
The Royal Society, one of the UK's top science institutions, is sticking with its decision to name Elon Musk a fellow—even after some called for a review over alleged code violations.
Professor Michele Dougherty, the new astronomer royal (and first woman in the role), backed this move and pointed out how private companies like SpaceX are key to pushing space exploration forward.
Dougherty backs Musk's role in space exploration
Musk was made a fellow in 2018 for his work in space and electric vehicles, but his membership has faced scrutiny lately.
Dougherty's support fits her passion for scientific progress—she's led major missions like ESA's Juice project—and she hopes to inspire more public excitement about exploring space.
The Royal Society says its reasons for honoring Musk haven't changed.