Study reveals aging accelerates after 50
A new study just found that human aging really picks up steam around age 50.
Researchers tracked protein changes in different organs and saw a noticeable jump in the rate of aging from your late 40s to mid-50s, with blood vessels feeling it the most.
Aging signals
The aorta, your body's main artery, showed the most dramatic protein shifts during this time.
Tests in mice suggest these blood vessel changes could send out "aging signals" that affect your whole body.
Slowing down the process
Spotting when and where aging ramps up could help scientists create ways to slow things down—especially for people hitting midlife.
The hope is to keep bodies healthier for longer by targeting these early warning signs in our blood vessels.