Google Gemini adds 'Answer now' for faster, no-wait replies
Google just dropped an "Answer now" button in its Gemini app, making it way easier to get instant responses—no need to sit through long waits.
This new shortcut replaces the old "Skip" button and works on both Pro (Gemini 3 Pro) and Thinking (Gemini 3 Flash) modes, across Android, iOS, and web, for free and paid users.
Quick tap, quick answer
You'll spot the "Answer now" button next to the spinning indicator.
Tap it and you'll see a quick message—"Skipping in-depth thinking"—before your answer pops up.
It's all about getting what you need faster.
New: 'Personal Intelligence' beta connects your Google apps
Google also rolled out a beta feature called "Personal Intelligence." It links Gmail, Photos, Search, and YouTube for smarter replies but stays off by default.
For now, only US AI Pro/Ultra subscribers can try it—and Google says Gemini doesn't train directly on your Gmail inbox or Google Photos library, and that training focuses on prompts and responses while taking steps to filter or obfuscate personal data.