Google Gemini adds 'Answer now' for faster, no-wait replies

You'll spot the "Answer now" button next to the spinning indicator. Tap it and you'll see a quick message—"Skipping in-depth thinking"—before your answer pops up. It's all about getting what you need faster.

New: 'Personal Intelligence' beta connects your Google apps

Google also rolled out a beta feature called "Personal Intelligence." It links Gmail, Photos, Search, and YouTube for smarter replies but stays off by default.

For now, only US AI Pro/Ultra subscribers can try it—and Google says Gemini doesn't train directly on your Gmail inbox or Google Photos library, and that training focuses on prompts and responses while taking steps to filter or obfuscate personal data.