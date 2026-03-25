Google Gemini can now generate 3-minute-long songs

Lyria 3 Pro lets you shape your song with things like intros and choruses. It's available for Google AI Plus, Pro, and Ultra subscribers right in the "Create music" tool, and also plugs into Google Vids so Workspace users can drop custom tracks into their projects.

Google is also making sure everything stays ethical

For bigger creative projects, tools like Vertex AI offer scalable audio production, while developers can use Google AI Studio or Gemini API for advanced music ideas.

Google is also making sure everything stays ethical: Lyria 3 was designed and trained using materials Google and YouTube have rights to use, and the model is not intended to mimic artists.

All generated outputs feature SynthID watermarks.