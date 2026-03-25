Google Gemini can now generate full 3-minute songs

Lyria 3 Pro is available in the Gemini app

Lyria 3 Pro is rolling out in the Gemini app for paid subscribers and also connects with Google Vids and ProducerAI.

Google says Lyria 3 Pro was trained on partner and permissible YouTube and Google data and that it doesn't mimic an artist; it can take "broad inspiration" when an artist is specified in a prompt, and every track gets a SynthID tag so you know it's AI-made.

This launch follows moves by Spotify and Deezer to manage AI-generated music, showing just how fast the industry is embracing these new tools.