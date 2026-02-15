Google Gemini can now turn your doodles into 3D models
Google just gave its Gemini 3 Deep Think feature a big boost—it can now take your hand-drawn sketches and turn them into ready-to-print 3D models.
This upgrade is rolling out to Google AI Ultra subscribers in the Gemini app, with early access for businesses through an API.
Deep Think has proven its mettle in various benchmarks
Gemini 3 Deep Think isn't just about cool tech; it's seriously smart.
It handles messy data, scored nearly 50% on Humanity's Last Exam, and crushed coding challenges with a top-tier Elo rating of 3455 on Codeforces.
It has shown strong performance on math benchmarks and stands out in science benchmarks.
It's already being used in cutting-edge research
This tool is already helping researchers do things faster—like designing futuristic materials at MIT, improving crystal growth at Duke University, and speeding up physical modeling for Google engineers.
If you're into science or engineering, this upgrade could be a game-changer.