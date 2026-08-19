Google Gemini debuts 4 limited-time BTS-inspired features from August 19
Technology
Google's Gemini app just launched four limited-time features inspired by BTS, starting August 19.
Fans can try real-world prompts from the band, play an emoji quiz based on their songs, catch up on official tour highlights, and pick up some everyday Korean phrases with audio guides.
It's a fun blend of AI and pop culture designed to bring fans closer to BTS in new ways.
Gemini features in 10 languages worldwide
These BTS features are rolling out in English, Korean, Japanese, Hindi, Spanish, French, Portuguese, Thai, Vietnamese, and German, with Arabic coming soon.
Google says the partnership is all about connecting fans worldwide and celebrating global culture together.