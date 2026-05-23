Gemini app for Mac to get 2 major AI updates
What's the story
Google has announced two major updates for its Gemini app on macOS, during the I/O 2026 event. The tech giant unveiled the native Mac app back in April, developed with help from a "small team" using Antigravity. The upcoming features include a new AI agent called 'Spark' and an enhanced voice control feature.
AI introduction
Gemini Spark to integrate with Google Workspace
Gemini Spark is a 24/7 personal AI agent designed to help users "navigate your digital life." It integrates with Gmail, Docs, and other Workspace apps as well as third-party services. The feature will be available in beta next week for subscribers of Google AI Ultra ($100 per month) on Android, iOS, and the web.
Feature expansion
Spark will also help users on Mac
The Gemini app for macOS will get the Spark feature this summer, which will be able to perform tasks "involving your local files and automate workflows across your desktop." This is in addition to the already existing ability of using any open window as context for prompts. The update promises a more integrated and efficient user experience on the Mac platform.
Voice upgrade
New voice experience for Mac users
The Gemini app will also get a new voice experience, letting users speak freely without worrying about "ums" or "what abouts" while thinking aloud. By long-pressing the function key on their Mac, users will see a new floating pill at the bottom of their screen. Releasing it submits the prompt with an animation showing progress, making it easier to use voice commands for various tasks.