Gemini app for Mac to get 2 major AI updates

Google has announced two major updates for its Gemini app on macOS, during the I/O 2026 event. The tech giant unveiled the native Mac app back in April, developed with help from a "small team" using Antigravity. The upcoming features include a new AI agent called 'Spark' and an enhanced voice control feature.

AI introduction Gemini Spark to integrate with Google Workspace Gemini Spark is a 24/7 personal AI agent designed to help users "navigate your digital life." It integrates with Gmail, Docs, and other Workspace apps as well as third-party services. The feature will be available in beta next week for subscribers of Google AI Ultra ($100 per month) on Android, iOS, and the web.

Feature expansion Spark will also help users on Mac The Gemini app for macOS will get the Spark feature this summer, which will be able to perform tasks "involving your local files and automate workflows across your desktop." This is in addition to the already existing ability of using any open window as context for prompts. The update promises a more integrated and efficient user experience on the Mac platform.

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