Google Gemini gets a major upgrade: All you need to know
Technology
Google just rolled out Gemini 3.1 Pro, its latest AI upgrade since last year's Gemini 3 Pro and Flash.
This version isn't just about quick answers—it's built for trickier problems and creative projects, scoring over twice as high in reasoning tests compared to the last model.
What's new in Gemini 3.1 Pro
Gemini 3.1 Pro taps into "Deep Think" tech to break down tough topics with visuals, handle data synthesis, and support spatial and visual reasoning for XR and robotics.
If you're a developer, you can try out agentic workflows on platforms like Google AI Studio and Android Studio.
Gemini 3.1 Pro is available on select platforms
Starting today, Gemini 3.1 Pro is live on the Gemini app and NotebookLM for Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers—pricing for Google AI Pro and Ultra is listed.