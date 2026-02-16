Google Gemini gets a new look on Android
Google just gave its Gemini app on Android a makeover, making it easier to start chats and share stuff quickly.
The chat title is now left-aligned, with a new chat button next to it, and tapping the new share button immediately generates a link and then opens the system sheet.
There's also a three-dot menu for pinning, renaming, deleting chats, or sending feedback—so everything's right where you need it.
Changes on iOS and other features
On iOS, Gemini now sports a bigger sparkle icon that matches other Google apps' style.
Over on Android, the new "floating pill" feature for Gemini Live lets you multitask easily: you can share your screen or camera, mute yourself, check transcripts with waveforms, or shrink the pill into a movable circle while keeping fullscreen just a tap away.