Google Gemini gets a new look on Android Technology Feb 16, 2026

Google just gave its Gemini app on Android a makeover, making it easier to start chats and share stuff quickly.

The chat title is now left-aligned, with a new chat button next to it, and tapping the new share button immediately generates a link and then opens the system sheet.

There's also a three-dot menu for pinning, renaming, deleting chats, or sending feedback—so everything's right where you need it.