Google Gemini is now McLaren's main F1 partner Technology Jan 28, 2026

McLaren Racing announced in November 2025 that Google would remain its Official Primary Partner for the 2026 Formula 1 season, with Google's AI, Gemini, placed at the heart of the collaboration.

You'll spot Gemini's logo all over the new MCL40 car and team gear—plus some classic Chrome wheels and Android branding for good measure.