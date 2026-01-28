Google Gemini is now McLaren's main F1 partner
McLaren Racing announced in November 2025 that Google would remain its Official Primary Partner for the 2026 Formula 1 season, with Google's AI, Gemini, placed at the heart of the collaboration.
You'll spot Gemini's logo all over the new MCL40 car and team gear—plus some classic Chrome wheels and Android branding for good measure.
What does Gemini actually do for McLaren?
Gemini isn't just a sticker on the car—it'll help engineers, drivers, and staff with everything from pit-stop capture and analysis handled by Android devices to creative design and fan engagement.
Drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are already popping up in Gemini-powered social content, with Piastri even fronting Pixel device campaigns.
What's new in F1 this year?
The 2026 season brings fresh rules: boost mode, bigger hybrid tech, and biofuel are all in play.
The action kicks off February 11 on Apple TV.
As Piastri puts it, drivers will need to get smart about managing their batteries under these new regs.