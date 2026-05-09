Google Gemini launches file generation for Word, PDF and Excel
Technology
Google Gemini just dropped a handy new feature called File Generation.
Now, you can ask Gemini to create and format documents, like Word, PDF, or Excel files, right from your chat.
No more copy-pasting or fixing weird formatting; your files are ready to share as soon as they're made.
File generation provides layouts and branding
With File Generation, you can pick layouts (think tables or executive summaries), add branding touches like bold headers or a formal vibe, and get structured docs in seconds.
Whether you need a quick report for class or something polished for work, Gemini handles the formatting for you.
Best part? It's totally free for all users worldwide. Just head to gemini.google.com/app to try it out.