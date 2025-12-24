Next Article
Google Gemini may soon process requests in the background
Technology
Google's Gemini AI is about to get a lot more convenient.
Soon, you'll be able to ask Gemini something and then switch apps or do other things on your phone while it keeps working in the background—no more losing your spot if you get distracted.
This upgrade is currently being tested in the latest beta version of the Google app, though it may take a while before it becomes widely available.
Multitasking just got easier
Gemini already works across different Google devices and can be activated with a simple hotword or button press.
With this update, you'll see a floating button that lets you check back on Gemini's responses whenever you want, making multitasking between apps much smoother and less stressful.