Google Gemini may soon process requests in the background Technology Dec 24, 2025

Google's Gemini AI is about to get a lot more convenient.

Soon, you'll be able to ask Gemini something and then switch apps or do other things on your phone while it keeps working in the background—no more losing your spot if you get distracted.

This upgrade is currently being tested in the latest beta version of the Google app, though it may take a while before it becomes widely available.