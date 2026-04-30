Google Gemini now creates PDFs Word docs from chat

Supports many formats with PPT workaround

Gemini covers Docs, Sheets, Slides, PDF, DOCX, XLSX, CSV, TXT, RTF, and even Markdown.

While there's no one-click export for PowerPoint (PPT), you can save your work as Google Slides and then download it as PPT if needed.

All in all, it's designed to make creating and sharing files way faster and easier for anyone juggling school projects or group work in chats.