Google Gemini now creates PDFs Word docs from chat
Technology
Google just rolled out a handy new feature for Gemini: Now you can create and download files like PDFs, Word docs, Google Sheets, and more, right from your chat.
No more copy-pasting or reformatting needed.
The update started dropping on April 29, 2026, and will reach everyone soon.
Supports many formats with PPT workaround
Gemini covers Docs, Sheets, Slides, PDF, DOCX, XLSX, CSV, TXT, RTF, and even Markdown.
While there's no one-click export for PowerPoint (PPT), you can save your work as Google Slides and then download it as PPT if needed.
All in all, it's designed to make creating and sharing files way faster and easier for anyone juggling school projects or group work in chats.