Gemini can now create spreadsheets and PDFs for you

Google has updated its Gemini app with a feature that lets users generate and export files directly from chat. The new capability supports a range of formats, including PDFs, Microsoft Word documents, Excel spreadsheets, and Google Workspace files. This way, users can easily turn their ideas into shareable documents without having to switch between different apps.

Format compatibility Generate Google Docs, Microsoft Word documents, and PDFs The latest update makes Gemini capable of creating a variety of file formats directly within the chat interface. These include document formats such as Google Docs, Google Slides, Microsoft Word (.docx), PDF, Plain Text (TXT), and Rich Text Format (RTF). For spreadsheets, users can create Google Sheets, Microsoft Excel (.xlsx), and CSV files. The feature even supports technical formats like LaTeX and Markdown (MD).

User experience How to use the file generation feature Users can now prompt Gemini to create a budget proposal and export it as an Excel file or turn rough ideas into a structured document that can be saved as a PDF or Word file. Once the file is generated, it can be downloaded directly to a device or exported to Google Drive. To use this feature, users simply have to enter a prompt describing the file they want to create and select an export option in the chat interface.

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