You can now remove watermarks from Google Gemini's AI generations
What's the story
Google has announced a new feature that allows users to remove visible watermarks from its AI-generated media, including images, videos, and songs. The company clarified that this won't affect the invisible SynthID watermark and C2PA standard-related metadata. Josh Woodward, Google's VP for Gemini, revealed in a post on X that this toggle will be available for Nano Banana, Omni, and Lyria models.
User control
Flow and Gemini will support the new toggle
The new toggle feature is aimed at enhancing user experience by giving them more control over their content.
The option to disable the visible watermark will be available in Gemini and Google's video editor, Flow, with Search support coming soon.
Woodward explained that while visible watermarks are now optional, invisible SynthID watermarks and C2PA metadata are still being used for transparency purposes.
Balance struck
Woodward explains how the feature strikes a balance
The new feature from Google strikes a balance between creative control and safety.
Woodward said, "So you can still use Gemini or Search to see if an image was AI-generated."
The feature will be rolled out in the coming days, and once available, users can go to Settings > Media Watermark to turn the visible mark on or off as per their preference.
Open-source library
Google is also open-sourcing a library called Credentio
Along with the new feature, Google is also open-sourcing a new library called Credentio. The move will let developers embed a local validation mechanism in their apps.
This comes after Anthropic's controversial decision to add a watermark to the text and files generated by Claude in compliance with EU regulations.