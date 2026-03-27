Gemini makes it easier to migrate from rival platforms

Google has introduced a new feature in its AI assistant, Gemini , to make switching between chatbots easier. The "switching tools" enable users to transfer their digital history from competing platforms to Gemini. This comes as a strategic move amid the growing competition among AI chatbot providers and user migration due to safety concerns.

Migration process Gemini's new switching tool The new feature from Google is all about reducing the hassle of starting afresh. Traditionally, when switching chatbots, users had to manually reintroduce their preferences, personal details, and ongoing projects. But with Gemini's update, users are guided through the migration process. The assistant suggests prompts for current chatbots like ChatGPT or others that generate structured responses containing key personal information such as interests and routines.

Chat history transfer Importing chat history Along with memory transfer, Gemini also allows users to import their entire chat histories. Users can export conversations from other platforms as compressed files and upload them into Gemini. Once imported, these chats become searchable, allowing users to revisit past discussions and continue workflows without interruption. This dual approach makes migration a guided, low-effort process where accumulated knowledge is carried forward rather than lost.

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Alternative strategy Claude's memory feature While Google is simplifying migration, Anthropic is taking a different approach with its Memory feature in Claude. This feature retains and applies user context across interactions, especially for those switching from other AI platforms. Users can import summaries of their previous chatbot usage into Claude's memory system. Once integrated, the assistant uses this information to personalize future responses.

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