Google Gemini pulls Gmail Calendar Maps YouTube Photos together Technology May 12, 2026

Google Gemini is here to make life simpler by pulling info from Gmail, Calendar, Maps, YouTube, and Photos, all in one place.

Instead of digging through different apps, you can just ask Gemini things like "Find my hotel booking" or "What time is my next meeting."

Super handy for anyone who's always multitasking or on the go.