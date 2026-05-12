Google Gemini pulls Gmail Calendar Maps YouTube Photos together
Technology
Google Gemini is here to make life simpler by pulling info from Gmail, Calendar, Maps, YouTube, and Photos, all in one place.
Instead of digging through different apps, you can just ask Gemini things like "Find my hotel booking" or "What time is my next meeting."
Super handy for anyone who's always multitasking or on the go.
Connect Google apps to Gemini
To get started, just connect your Google apps to the Gemini app or website. You'll be able to check plans, create events, or get directions instantly.
For privacy, remember to review permissions now and then and double-check details in the original app if you're using a shared device.
Overall, less hassle juggling apps, more time for everything else.