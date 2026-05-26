Google Gemini quota changes frustrate users after 5-hour quota loss Technology May 26, 2026

Google Gemini AI's new quota system is frustrating users, especially after one person lost their entire five-hour limit on a single prompt.

The system now calculates usage based on things like prompt complexity and conversation length, making it tough for people to know how much time they actually have.

Even though Google says these changes help manage workloads, many find the limits confusing and unpredictable.