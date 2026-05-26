Google Gemini quota changes frustrate users after 5-hour quota loss
Google Gemini AI's new quota system is frustrating users, especially after one person lost their entire five-hour limit on a single prompt.
The system now calculates usage based on things like prompt complexity and conversation length, making it tough for people to know how much time they actually have.
Even though Google says these changes help manage workloads, many find the limits confusing and unpredictable.
Ashutosh Shrivastava posts video, Google responds
Ashutosh Shrivastava shared a video showing Gemini's avatar feature draining his full quota in just minutes, without even finishing the task.
Josh Woodward from Google responded, "Yikes, let us take a look!"
Meanwhile, some Antigravity users got higher quotas, but regular subscribers are still waiting for updates. Many are hoping Google will make its usage rules more transparent soon.