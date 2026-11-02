Google Gemini rolls out avatar feature using face and voice
Google Gemini just rolled out a feature where you can create an AI version of yourself (think your face and voice, turned into a digital avatar).
It's designed for users aged 18 and above with a personal Google Account, who want to show up in videos or creative projects without having to keep recording themselves over and over.
Begin avatar setup using QR code
To get started, you can begin on a computer, where Gemini provides a QR code that users can scan using their phone or tablet, then finish up on your phone.
Once done, you can share your avatar with friends by sending them an invite to their Gmail account.
You're always in control: you decide who gets access, for how long, and can take it back any time.
Gemini available to English speaking adults
This feature is available if you're 18 and older, speak English, and have a personal Google Account, but not if you're in the UK the EEA, or Switzerland.
You can make images with your avatar right away; making videos needs a Google AI plan.
Even with some limits, it's a pretty cool way to be part of creative projects without extra hassle.