Next Article
Google Gemini's new personal intelligence: Smarter, more helpful AI
Technology
Google just dropped a beta feature for its Gemini app called Personal Intelligence.
Now, Gemini can tap into your Gmail, Photos, Search, and YouTube history to give you way more personalized and proactive answers—like connecting an email about a trip to the travel videos you watched on YouTube.
Optional and private by design
You're in control: Personal Intelligence is totally optional and only works when you turn it on.
Google says it won't use your Gmail or Photos to train its AI—your info just helps answer your questions better.
Right now, it's only for US-based AI Pro and Ultra subscribers, but a wider rollout is coming soon.