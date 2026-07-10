Google gives Android users control over SMS, MMS, RCS backups Technology Jul 10, 2026

Google is giving Android users more say over what gets backed up, letting you choose if your SMS, MMS, and RCS messages are saved.

You'll find these new options under Settings > Accounts and backup > Google Backup > Other device data (on Pixel phones).

Before this, all your texts were automatically backed up with no way to turn it off.