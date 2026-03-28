Google gives US free accounts access to Gemini Personal Intelligence
Technology
Big update for Gemini users: Google's giving free Google Accounts in the US free access to its Personal Intelligence feature, now widely rolling out.
The app also has a new full-screen glow effect on Android (think blue vibes with pops of red, yellow, and green), all tying into Gemini's smarter search and automation tools.
Gemini gains memory to recall chats
Personal Intelligence used to be for paying users only, but now free personal users in the US can let Gemini pull info from Gmail or Google Photos to give more personalized answers (if you want, you control what it sees).
There's also a fresh "Memory" feature that helps Gemini remember your past chats, so you don't have to repeat yourself every time.