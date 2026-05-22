Google Health 5.0 on Android removes Fitbit brand adds widget Technology May 22, 2026

Google Health just rolled out its 5.0 update on Android, and it's set to reach everyone by May 26. The big change? Fitbit branding is gone: now it's all Google Health.

There's also a new Quick Access Widget that lets you check up to six health stats right from your home screen or shrink it down if you just want one.