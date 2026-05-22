Google Health 5.0 on Android removes Fitbit brand adds widget
Technology
Google Health just rolled out its 5.0 update on Android, and it's set to reach everyone by May 26. The big change? Fitbit branding is gone: now it's all Google Health.
There's also a new Quick Access Widget that lets you check up to six health stats right from your home screen or shrink it down if you just want one.
Version 5.0 required for Fitbit Air
Fitbit Premium is now called Google Health Premium, and you'll need version 5.0 to connect with the upcoming Fitbit Air tracker.
The app also brings in interactive cycle tracking, syncing US medical records, and cardio load leaderboards for a bit of friendly competition.
Later this year, Google Fit users will get an invite to move their data over as Google aims to bring everything together in one place.