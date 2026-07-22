Google Health 5.04 released July 16, 5.04.1 released July 22
Google Health just rolled out its 5.04 update on July 16, with a follow-up version (5.04.1) arriving on July 22.
The update is live on iOS and gradually coming to Android.
Custom foods easier, naps included
You can now easily add, edit, or search custom foods: no more hunting for exact names to log your meals.
Quick calorie and macronutrient input makes tracking faster, and a bug with macronutrient percentages is fixed.
Sleep tracking now includes naps in your daily total, so you get the full picture of your rest.
Accurate workouts and yearly cycle trends
Fitness tracking is more accurate, with heart rate charts and activity maps now matching your actual workout time.
Cycle health data has been reorganized to show yearly trends, making long-term patterns easier to spot, all aimed at giving you clearer insights into your health journey.