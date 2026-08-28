Google Health 5.07 launches on iOS, improves manual workout tracking

You can now log more details for workouts, with updates showing up faster in your summaries.

Mapping loads quicker and looks better during runs or bike rides, plus missing maps are finally fixed.

New tracking features cover you can now log more metrics when switching from a pool to open swim exercise.

Trail runs and incline runs now count toward your Running Distance totals.

There's also a clearer weight graph and a fix for that annoying Health Connect issue on Android, so everything syncs up like it should.