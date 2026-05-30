Google highlights AI budget overruns and unveils Gemini 3.5 flash

Gemini 3.5 Flash could save $1B+

To help companies save cash (without losing performance), Google launched Gemini 3.5 Flash, a new AI model that's faster and cheaper to run.

Pichai mentioned switching most workloads to this model could save businesses over $1 billion each year.

Already live worldwide and powering tools like Search's AI Mode and Android Studio, Gemini 3.5 Flash is designed for coding, smart agents, and complex tasks, making it a budget-friendly upgrade for anyone relying on AI tech.