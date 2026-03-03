Google Home adds Gemini AI's 'Live search' for real-time queries
Google Home just rolled out "Live Search," a Gemini AI feature that lets you ask real-time questions about your Nest camera feeds—like "Hey Google, is there a car in the driveway?"
Instant answers, but only if you're on the Premium Advanced plan ($20/month or $200/year).
Gemini now offers smoother responses and better music playback
Gemini models now give smoother responses and better music playback.
Commands like "turn off the kitchen" only affect lights (not plugs), and "turn off all the lights" works just for your current home.
Voice automations like "Ok Google, Party time" are more reliable, and those annoying cut-offs during speech have dropped a lot.
Nest x Yale Lock gets new features
The Nest x Yale Lock now has guest passcodes, activity history, real-time alerts, and easy one-touch locking.
If you're on Premium Advanced, you get extended video history and continuous recording compared with the standard plan.