Google Home adds Gemini Spanish support and supervised kids' accounts
Google just rolled out some handy updates for Google Home.
The big news: Gemini now supports Spanish in the US Canada, and Mexico (early access is live in Mexico, and Google Home v4.12 is needed).
Kids with supervised accounts can also use Gemini's features for learning and entertainment, making things safer and more fun at home.
Natural device controls and Gemini news
Device controls are now more natural: you don't have to remember exact color names or settings anymore. You can ask for specific things like "Preheat the smart oven to 350°." or adjust your humidifier easily.
Plus, Gemini brings interactive news summaries to smart speakers and displays so you can catch up on current events quickly.
The Android app got a sleek update too, with edge-to-edge support and smoother gestures thanks to Android 16.