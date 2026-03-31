Google Home adds Gemini Spanish support and supervised kids' accounts

Natural device controls and Gemini news

Device controls are now more natural: you don't have to remember exact color names or settings anymore. You can ask for specific things like "Preheat the smart oven to 350°." or adjust your humidifier easily.

Plus, Gemini brings interactive news summaries to smart speakers and displays so you can catch up on current events quickly.

The Android app got a sleek update too, with edge-to-edge support and smoother gestures thanks to Android 16.