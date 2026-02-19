Google Home app can now set automations for your absence
Google released a major update for the Home app (version 3.40), making it way easier to set up smart routines.
Now you can automate stuff based on the day, whether you're home or away, or if a device is on or off—all from a redesigned editor that's much simpler to use.
You can set automation for button presses
You can now set automations for things like humidity going over 60%, your robot vacuum docking, battery levels, and even specific button presses (like double-tap or long-press).
Lighting routines also got an upgrade—pick any RGB color or temperature you want.
The update brings faster streaming from security cameras
The update brings faster, more reliable streaming from your security cameras—reduced 'Video not available' errors and improved playback reliability.
Plus, earlier updates made older Nest devices easier to manage and sped up load times across the app.