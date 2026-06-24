Google Home early access update upgrades Gemini voice and cameras
Google Home just dropped a big update for early access users, making smart homes easier to manage.
Gemini voice commands are now quicker and more accurate; cameras recognize familiar faces better; and the app itself feels smoother all around.
Faster Gemini commands and media searches
Gemini can handle timers, alarms, and lists faster, and it's better at ignoring random background chatter or accidental wake words.
Streaming on Spotify and YouTube gets a boost with sharper shuffling and media searches.
Cameras now auto-update their Familiar Faces library for smarter recognition, plus they'll describe detected activity with audio cues.
The app itself offers speedier camera timelines, improved light controls, and fixes for Android TV setup glitches and location accuracy, so everything works a bit more reliably.