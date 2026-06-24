Google Home early access update upgrades Gemini voice and cameras

Faster Gemini commands and media searches

Gemini can handle timers, alarms, and lists faster, and it's better at ignoring random background chatter or accidental wake words.

Streaming on Spotify and YouTube gets a boost with sharper shuffling and media searches.

Cameras now auto-update their Familiar Faces library for smarter recognition, plus they'll describe detected activity with audio cues.

The app itself offers speedier camera timelines, improved light controls, and fixes for Android TV setup glitches and location accuracy, so everything works a bit more reliably.