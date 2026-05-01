Google Home releases late May update adding AI visual insights
Google Home just dropped a fresh update in late May 2026, and it's all about making your smart home smarter.
The new "visual insights" feature uses AI to automate actions based on what your connected cameras spot, so you can track packages, check if your car door's open, or even recognize familiar faces automatically.
Google Home automations and Gemini improvements
You can now set up automations with simple written descriptions, and the Familiar Faces tool is easier to use with improved name suggestions.
Gemini's voice assistant responds faster and handles more commands, like adjusting lights or the thermostat.
Plus, music controls are smoother, Apple Music support is back, Bluetooth pairing is simpler, and widgets plus timers have improved responsiveness and better tracking.
Google's also rolling out its Home Premium plan to ISPs, carriers, and security companies so even more devices can tap into these AI features.