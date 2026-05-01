Google Home releases late May update adding AI visual insights

Google Home automations and Gemini improvements

You can now set up automations with simple written descriptions, and the Familiar Faces tool is easier to use with improved name suggestions.

Gemini's voice assistant responds faster and handles more commands, like adjusting lights or the thermostat.

Plus, music controls are smoother, Apple Music support is back, Bluetooth pairing is simpler, and widgets plus timers have improved responsiveness and better tracking.

Google's also rolling out its Home Premium plan to ISPs, carriers, and security companies so even more devices can tap into these AI features.