Google Home update gives Gemini exact kelvin lighting control
Google just dropped a fresh update for the Google Home app (August 20, 2026), making the Gemini voice assistant much more useful.
Now you can set your smart lights to an exact color temperature; just say the kelvin number you want.
Spotify commands are also sharper, so asking for your favorite songs or playlists is less of a hassle.
Plus, sending broadcasts around your house is now a simple two-step process.
Google Home adds European lock support
This update adds support for European-style door locks and keeps temperature units consistent across all devices.
Offline camera controls work better if your connection drops. iOS users get crash fixes, while Android users will notice smoother camera streaming (no longer stuck at 360p).
The rollout started on August 21, so keep an eye out for it.