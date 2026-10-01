Google Home update improves 'Find My Phone' and voice commands

Smart home features are getting a real boost: lights now turn off completely when dimmed to zero, camera and doorbell statuses are clearer, and Matter switches show offline status more accurately.

Plus, setting up Nest devices is now simpler on both iOS and Android: no more setup headaches.

The app update is rolling out now on Android, v4.31.27.1, while the Gemini updates are happening behind the scenes for those in early access.