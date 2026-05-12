Google Home update speeds Gemini responses and improves smart controls Technology May 12, 2026

Google just dropped a fresh update for its Home platform, making the Gemini system way quicker.

Now, timers, alarms, and device actions respond faster. You can also ask your smart speaker things like "where is my wife's car?" or "when did the nanny come home?" (and get answers more quickly).

Plus, age-restricted content is easier for adults to access.