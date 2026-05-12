Google Home update speeds Gemini responses and improves smart controls
Google just dropped a fresh update for its Home platform, making the Gemini system way quicker.
Now, timers, alarms, and device actions respond faster. You can also ask your smart speaker things like "where is my wife's car?" or "when did the nanny come home?" (and get answers more quickly).
Plus, age-restricted content is easier for adults to access.
New Home Brief and thermostat upgrades
The update brings smoother smart home controls by using saved family details for camera questions.
There's a new "Home Brief" feature that gives you a quick rundown of what's happening at home through your devices.
Thermostat controls got an upgrade too—you can now adjust Nest temperatures with one tap, and iOS users finally get better support for third-party thermostats, catching up with Android.