Google I/O 2026 set for May 19-20: What to expect

Google has officially announced the dates for its annual developer conference, Google I/O 2026. The two-day event will be held from May 19 to May 20 at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California. Attendees can choose to participate either in-person or virtually as the entire conference will be live-streamed on io.google.

Event highlights What to expect at Google I/O 2026 The upcoming Google I/O will feature keynote speeches by top executives, fireside chats, product demonstrations, and more. The tech giant has promised a showcase of "AI breakthroughs" across its products including Gemini and Android. Last year's event was heavily focused on AI with the introduction of new generative models like Imagen 4 and Veo 3 as well as AI-driven features across Search, Gmail, Chrome, and Shopping.

Historical context Venue of the event since 2016 Since 2016, Google has hosted I/O at the concert venue next to its California headquarters. However, there was no show in 2020 and the following year was held online due to pandemic restrictions. The last event in 2025 saw the launch of Gemini 2.5 Pro and Flash as well as hardware demos like Android XR headsets and Gemini-powered smart glasses.

