Google Images marks 25th birthday with personalized desktop homepage
Technology
Google Images just hit its 25th birthday and is rolling out a fresh homepage!
If you're signed in on desktop, you'll see a personalized gallery that matches your interests, plus an easy way to save images to collections for later.
The new look is launching gradually in US English over the next few weeks.
Google introduces Nano Banana 2 Lite
The update adds handy tabs for quick navigation and lets you revisit inspiring content.
Google's also introducing AI-powered image creation through Nano Banana 2 Lite, so you can generate unique images right from Search, coming soon to regions with AI Mode.
To celebrate, Google shared highlights from its visual search history: Similar Images (2009), Search by Image (2011), Google Lens (2018), multisearch (2022), and Search Live (2025).