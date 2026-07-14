Google Images turns 25 with new Pinterest-like 'For you' gallery
Google Images just turned 25 and got a fresh new look!
Now, it's all about helping you discover cool stuff, with a "For You" gallery that shows personalized image suggestions based on what you like and browse.
The vibe feels a lot like Pinterest, making it easier to find inspiration, and yes, Google hopes this keeps you clicking (and helps its ad business, too).
New collections and AI image generation
You can now save your favorite images into handy "collections," organized right above the main gallery for quick access, perfect for outfit ideas, room decor, or trip planning.
Plus, there's an AI feature powered by Google's model that lets you create custom visuals from simple text prompts directly in Search.
US desktop English rollout, sign-in required
These updates are rolling out over the next few weeks for US desktop users with English set as their language.
The AI image generation feature will roll out in English for all regions that currently support image creation in AI Mode.
Just make sure you're signed in to your Google Account to try them out.