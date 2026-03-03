Google improves Gemini for Home with new voice controls

You can now be more specific with your smart home—like turning off only the kitchen lights instead of everything at once. The system understands context better (no need to remember device names), and those annoying cut-offs mid-command are way less frequent. Timers, reminders, routines, and even music playback should all work more reliably too.

Other updates and improvements

Google Home Premium Advanced subscribers get a new "Live Search" that analyzes Nest Camera feeds in real time.

Support for the Nest x Yale Lock is now generally available and rolling out.

There's also an update coming to Nest Wifi Pro this month to boost mesh performance.

Plus, you can set up automations like "When the security system is armed..." or "If the Pixel Tablet is not docked by 9pm... "—making your smart home feel even smarter.