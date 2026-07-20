Google India and YouTube launch digital wellbeing guidebook for families
Google India, along with YouTube, and in consultation with experts from NIMHANS, Fortis Healthcare, and parenting advocates, has just rolled out the Digital Wellbeing Guidebook.
Built by mental health and child development experts, it's designed to help families build healthier digital habits.
The guide offers practical tips for handling tech use at home, so everyone can stay connected without feeling overwhelmed.
Guide promotes collaborative digital routines
Instead of strict rules, the guide encourages families to work together on their digital routines.
It suggests things like family media agreements and creating tech-free zones.
Recognizing that many Indian households share devices across generations, it recommends tools like YouTube's "Who's Watching" feature to keep kids safe while letting adults enjoy their privacy.