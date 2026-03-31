Google India opens applications for 2026 Google for Startups Accelerator

Selected startups receive mentorship, Gemini access

Selected teams get hands-on mentorship from Google experts (including folks from DeepMind and Android), access to advanced models like Gemini and Lyria, plus Cloud credits where eligible and Google AI tools.

Past participants saw big wins, like Dview boosting revenue fourfold and Superjoin improving accuracy by one-half.

It's all part of Google's push to grow India's AI scene after launching the AI Futures Fund last year.

Interested founders can apply now!