Google India opens applications for 2026 Google for Startups Accelerator
Google India just kicked off applications for its 2026 Google for Startups Accelerator, targeting early-stage AI startups.
This three-month, equity-free program starts with a Bengaluru bootcamp in June and wraps up with a Demo Day in October.
The focus? Helping young companies use AI to solve real-world problems: think smarter robots, better content tools, and locally-tuned tech.
Selected startups receive mentorship, Gemini access
Selected teams get hands-on mentorship from Google experts (including folks from DeepMind and Android), access to advanced models like Gemini and Lyria, plus Cloud credits where eligible and Google AI tools.
Past participants saw big wins, like Dview boosting revenue fourfold and Superjoin improving accuracy by one-half.
It's all part of Google's push to grow India's AI scene after launching the AI Futures Fund last year.
Interested founders can apply now!