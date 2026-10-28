Google India VP Preeti Lobana says AI empowers small teams

Google India's Vice President and country manager Preeti Lobana thinks AI can be a real game-changer for everyone, not just big companies.

Speaking at Google Cloud Day, she explained how AI could give small teams the same power as large enterprises and make access to tech more equal.

Technology, as we've seen, has its absolute best when it is inclusive and it is democratic, giving the leanest teams the same intelligence, speed, capability, and security as any large-scale global enterprise, said Preeti Lobana, Vice President and country manager of Google India.