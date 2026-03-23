Google, Indian government team up to train youth in AI
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw just launched a new National AI Skilling Initiative, targeting 15,000 young people who want to level up their skills in media, animation, gaming, and comics.
The program is a team-up between Google, YouTube, and the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT), making it a pretty big deal for anyone eyeing creative tech careers.
Training is divided into 2 phases
The training happens in two phases:
Phase one (March-June) covers AI basics like prompt engineering and generative AI through Google Career Certificates (think of it as your foundation).
If you pass that, Phase two (July-December) dives deeper with hands-on modules on storytelling and using tools like Gemini and Veo for content creation.
New platform for creators and upgraded DD Free Dish
Alongside this initiative, the MyWAVES platform has launched so creators can easily upload and share their work.
Plus, DD Free Dish is getting an upgrade with built-in satellite tuners, meaning more people in remote areas can join in without needing extra hardware.